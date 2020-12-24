South Africans are just not behaving, says Cele during festive season Covid-19 inspection tour

Police Minister General Bheki Cele, his deputy Cassel Mathele and the South African Police Service’s top management are taking a tour to raise awareness about the the rise in Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal.

The inspection tour is the first leg of the KZN ministerial #SaferFestiveSeason.

On Thursday, Cele and his team were in Ladysmith.

The aim of the inspection is to raise awareness about increasing Covid-19 cases in the province.

“He said wait for January, after Christmas and after New Year’s,” he added.

“South Africans are just not behaving.”

On Wednesday, Cele and his team were in the Eastern Cape in Port Elizabeth, claiming that the Covid-19 numbers were alarming and that the public needed to work together to fight the virus.

