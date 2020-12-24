Somerville police searching for driver who allegedly hit 9-year-old boy walking his dog

Somerville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a driver who authorities allege struck a 9-year-old boy who was walking his dog on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the boy was hit at Broadway and Walnut Street around 7:52 a.m. and suffered minor injuries. The driver fled the scene, Somerville police said in a statement.

The vehicle involved in the crash was described as a “gold-colored passenger car, and it was seen heading east on Broadway,” police said.

Investigators are seeking information about the vehicle in an attempt to identify the driver, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Teves at 617 625-1600 ext. 7248 or the station officer at ext. 7254 or ext. 7250.