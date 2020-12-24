Shia LaBeouf Was Actually Fired and Replaced With Harry Styles for Olivia Wilde’s New Film, Contrary to Prior Reports

Shia LaBeouf was a couple of years into a career resurgence and redemption before his ex-partner, FKA Twigs came forward with multiple abuse claims. As LaBeouf takes on persona non grata status in Hollywood, he was already replaced with Harry Styles on one upcoming film because of his behavior.

FKA Twigs has sued Shia LaBeouf for physical, sexual, and mental abuse

Musician, model, and actress FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, is suing the LaBeouf for assault, sexual battery and infliction of emotional distress. They met after co-starring in Honey Boy, which is based on LaBeouf’s childhood. He also wrote the screenplay for the film.

FKA Twigs claims that LaBeouf mentally and physically abused her. She specifically noted a moment when she was in the car with him behind the wheel and he was driving recklessly. She alleges he unbuckled his seatbelt and said he would crash the car unless she said he loved him. She begged to be let out and then he allegedly followed her out of the car and threw her against it, forcing her to get back in. against the car, screaming at her, and forced her to get back in the car.

“For too long, LaBeouf has sought to excuse his reprehensible actions as the eccentricities of a free-thinking ‘artist,” states the suit in part. “Even though his history of violent behavior was well documented, many in the media have treated LaBeouf as a harmless figure of fun, which has helped enable him to perpetuate his cycle of abuse of women over the years. There is nothing funny about the exploitation of and battering of women.”

FKA Twigs isn’t suing for money and just hopes that this can show that high-profile women in the public eye can also become victims of abuse.

Shia LaBeouf was kicked off of the new Olivia Wilde film because of his behavior

Wilde has been shooting her highly-anticipated second feature, Don’t Worry Darling. The psychological thriller stars Florence Pugh and Styles, alongside Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Timothy Simons, Ari’el Stachel and more.

It was initially reported that LaBeouf had to depart the film and was replaced with Styles because of scheduling conflicts. However, a new report states that it was because of his behavior on set instead of a scheduling issue. Though shooting had not officially started, it seems like the vibe was off from the jump.

Variety reports that their source say the actor displayed “poor behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crew, including Wilde, who ultimately fired him.”

“He is not an easy guy to work with,” said a source, adding that LaBeouf was ““off-putting” to those associated with the project, especially Wilde, who has a “zero a**hole policy” for her “collaborative” sets.

The film is expected to be released sometime in 2021.