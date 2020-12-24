Shemar Moore Diagnosed With Covid-19 After Initially Thinking He Had Food Poisoning

Instagram

The ‘Criminal Minds’ actor has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Christmas and New Year holidays after showing symptoms that he thought were food poisoning.

Actor Shemar Moore has become the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

The 50-year-old “Criminal Minds” star confirmed his diagnosis on Thursday (24Dec20) on his Instagram account.

“I HAVE COVID!!!! Just found out moments ago…,” he shared. “I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told that I HAVE COVID!!!”

The actor then told followers he initially thought he was battling food poisoning, adding, “I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible!!!! My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… (sic) my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!”

“This is a hard time for ALL OF US… the WORLD!!! But… I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!! Stay safe and appreciate everything and everybody you have and had!! MUCH LOVE!!!!”

Moore joins the likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Robert Pattinson, and Dwayne Johnson among the stars who have tested positive for COVID since March (20).

While some of those stars were fortunate to have asymptomatic infection or experience mild symptoms and recover after self-isolation, some others were not so lucky.

Nick Cordero died in July after being treated for more than three months in a hospital. Before his death, his leg was amputated due to blood clot. He was also fitted with a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe as his severely-damaged lungs were filled with holes due to coronavirus.

Just recently, Jeremih was hospitalized with the deadly virus as well. He spent weeks fighting for his life as he struggled with life-threatening complications before being released from the hospital. “I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that,” he said of his road to recovery.