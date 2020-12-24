Shannon Beador Closes Door on Tamra Judge Friendship and Former Star Fires Back

Shannon Beador of The Real Housewives of Orange County dropped her friendship with Tamra Judge when the latter walked away from the show. Both of the reality TV stars have been taking jabs at each other in interviews ever since then. Beador is now claiming that her relationship with her former co-star is a door that has been closed for good.

Why are Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador not friends anymore?

Ahead of RHOC Season 15, Judge announced her exit from the reality series after 12 years. Although she says she was offered a limited role, she decided to walk away from the deal as it didn’t make sense to her at the time. Vicki Gunvalson also announced she had not been asked for another season of the show, effectively breaking up the “Tres Amigas” on-screen.

Beador, Judge, and Gunvalson called themselves the “Tres Amigas,” and they were all seemingly in a good place. However, things changed when Beador was the only one returning full-time to the Bravo show. That’s when Judge started noticing something was off with Beador.

“As soon as we’re not on the show anymore, she just doesn’t have any time for us anymore and it really just kind of hurts my feelings,” Judge told Entertainment Tonight back in April 2020. “I felt like on the show, off the show, whatever, she was my friend, you know? I helped her through this divorce, I spent hours in the middle of the night answering phone calls.”

Beador did not make any public statements about her friendships with Gunvalson and Judge. However, when she started making the rounds to promote the new season of RHOC, she finally revealed the reason she was no longer friends with her former co-stars.

“I really have no reason to be around them anymore,” Beador told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. “We live, like, 45 minutes away from each other, so it’s not like we’re in the same social circles or anything like that. I don’t know when I would ever potentially run into them again.”

Is there hope for Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge?

Fans of RHOC have witnessed the friendship between Judge and Beador dwindle. They have exchanged pretty harsh truths and Beador was asked if a reconciliation was still possible. However, even in the holiday spirit among us, Beador seem to have shut the door on the friendship.

“Yes. Shut,” she told Andy Cohen while playing “Are you closing the Beador?”

Things from Judge’s side seem like they are shut tight as well. In response to a recent episode of RHOC where Beador alleged Judge was suffocating, the latter took to Instagram Stories to react.

“My kids and husband would beg me not to answer the phone 25 times a day because she would suck my energy with all her negativity,” Judge revealed. “I was just trying to be a good friend. She wouldn’t let me reconcile with Vicki [Gunvalson] and told me last year not to be friends with Kelly [Dodd] and got mad when I was.”

After Judge found out through social media what Beador said about her on Watch What Happens Live, she clapped back.

“I closed that door months ago when you turned your back on me when I needed you the most,” Judge tweeted in response to the video posted. “Should have listened to my husband a long times ago. You’re a toxic manipulator. I’m so mad at myself for putting up with your shit and protecting you for so long.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.