‘Sex and the City’ Fans Say No To a ‘Revisit’ and Want Producers To Leave the Series Alone

Rumors that Sex and the City could return to HBO Max as a limited series has a slew of fans begging producers to leave the show in the past.

Fans took to Twitter to push back against the possible return, sharing that they are fine with the way the latest film left the characters. One of the biggest reasons fans aren’t on board is because Kim Cattrall will not return as Samantha Jones. “You can’t have Sex and the City without Samantha Jones!!!!!!!!” one fan exclaimed on Twitter.

Another person wrote, “Gossip Girl I can’t lie I will probably watch but Sex and the City?? Please leave that problematic af masterpiece alone. I refuse to stan any other iteration of Samantha Jones that is *not* played by Kim Cattrall.”

While the series return without Cattrall seemed to be a running theme, others just didn’t need to know what happened to the rest of the characters. “Please leave sex and the city alone, we don’t need a reboot,” one person tweeted. With another sharing, “Sex and the City without Samantha is just a story about 3 angry sexually frustrated old women living in New York.”

Sarah Jessica Parker envisioned a ‘Sex and the City’ revisit

The reboot genre roared back in 2019 and 2020 with several beloved shows returning to the small screen. From Beverly Hills 90210 to Saved by the Bell, reboots took over a variety of networks.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City offered her vision of how the series could return. One of Parker’s films, Hocus Pocus will return for a second film. This had the actor mulling over how Sex and the City could come back.

“It’s hard to ignore the public outcry for Hocus Pocus,” she told ET in 2019. “I mean, it’s really hard to ignore the deafening cry for a sequel. But I think to do some episodes of Sex and the City, I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit.’”

Where would the characters be today?

Parker wondered where the characters would be in their lives today. The babies who were introduced late in the season and the subsequent films would all be teens. Also, would Carrie and Mr. Big still be married?

“I’d like to see where all of them are,” Parker said. “I’m curious, the world has changed even since the movie. I mean, the world has changed so much, technology and social media.”

“They never — which is maybe a virtue too because I would have complicated things even more,” she continued. “So those characters never talked about social media, which I think would be really interesting and just also sexual politics and the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up has really steered conversations about sexual politics, and I think Carrie Bradshaw would just be so greedy to share her feelings and thoughts.”

Fans agree with Parker’s statements regarding the outdated nature of the series. One person commented that she could see how people enjoyed the series when it rose to popularity at the turn of the century. But in retrospect, the series lacked diversity and inclusion.