Sarah Paulson’s Best ‘American Horror Story’ Characters, Ranked

Some American Horror Story cast members have been around since the first season, with Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson being two of the actors who appeared most often.

When it comes to characters, though, Sarah Paulson’s done everything from portraying conjoined twins to a medium to a drug-addicted ghost. Here are some of Sarah Paulson’s fan-favorite characters, ranked from worst to best.

Ally Mayfair-Richards from ‘Cult’

This character starts off afraid of pretty much everything. She talks to her therapist about her fear of clowns, holes, blood — all agitated by the results of the 2016 election. When her partner discovers she voted for Jill Stein, this character is terrorized to the point of joining a cult to seek revenge.

The twist is that this character eventually takes Kai Anderson’s senate seat and wants to make the world a better place. Sure, that means she’s a part of a new, female-based cult, but with so much power, she’ll never be a victim again.

RELATED: FX’s ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Episode 4 Recap — True Killers

Bette and Dot Tattler from ‘Freak Show’

For this season, Paulson portrayed two characters. That would be the conjoined Tattler twins, who are cast members in a local circus. One twin thinks the other is holding her back because she’s a little airheaded.

As a result, these characters find themselves struggling to find love and acceptance, especially because they share a bottom half.

Hypodermic Sally (also known as Sally McKenna) from ‘Hotel’

She may be a little twisted and weird, but Sally has a huge heart and just wants to find love. She just happens to be one of the ghosts tied to the Hotel Cortez, the grizzly location of American Horror Story: Hotel, complete with Vampires, stolen children, and ghosts.

RELATED: Why AHS Fans Think Season 10 of ‘American Horror Story’ Has Something to Do With the Ocean

Cordelia Goode from ‘Coven’

There are a few witches who possess multiple powers, but there’s only one Supreme. That, eventually, is Cordelia Goode, the Headmistress of Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies and the daughter of the previous Supreme. This character is willing to risk anything for her Coven, even her eyesight.

The character Cordelia Goode was so popular (and powerful) that she returned for some episodes of Apocolypse. There, she and the other witches were tasked with saving the world and destroying the antichrist.

Creator/Executive producer Ryan Murphy, and actors Kathy Bates and Jessica Lange | Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Lana Winters from ‘Asylum’

This character is fearless. She faces serial killers head-on and eventually follows her dreams of being a renowned reporter. That, of course, comes with the price of staying at an insane asylum against her will. Lana Winters returns for American Horror Story: Roanoke, to hear to story of another survivor of traumatic events.

Some seasons of American Horror Story, including AHS: 1984, are available for streaming on Hulu. More news regarding the show’s 10th season, and its spinoff American Horror Stories, will presumably be announced in the coming months.