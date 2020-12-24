Sarah Hyland and Her BFF Got Matching Butt Tattoos

Over the past decade, Sarah Hyland’s fans have gotten to know her on a personal and professional level. Both of Hyland’s parents were in the acting business, and she began to follow in their footsteps at an incredibly young age. Hyland started getting offered roles when she was only four-years-old. The actor who is most famous for her role in the hit series Modern Family has also performed in productions such as Lipstick Jungle and Geek Charming. Through social media and interviews, Hyland is able to share her journey with her fans, and some people might be surprised to learn the actor once got a matching tattoo on her butt with her best friend.

Who is Sarah Hyland’s best friend?

Social media and Hyland’s fans are pretty much obsessed with the actor’ Bachelor Nation beau, Wells Adams. The world has been following the couple’s love story since they first got together back in 2017, but many of Hyland’s fans still might be curious when it comes to the star’s bestie. Katie Welch is a singer who is otherwise known as Hyland’s partner in crime.

The American singer released her first EP in 2018 and just debuted The New Renaissance. The musician is very passionate about her career and has explained, “I believe music is the universal language that connects us all. We are spiritual beings having a physical experience and we are all just matter and vibration and frequency, which is why music can affect us so deeply. Music has always been there for me in any experience I’ve ever had. I have written music for heartbreak, for healing, for hope, and for pure fun and entertainment, it all serves its purpose.” Perhaps it is the artist’s good vibes and attitude that spurred her friendship with Hyland. Though it is unclear how the pair met, it is pretty obvious that they are extremely tight.

Sarah Hyland and her BFF Katie Welch once got matching tattoos

Nothing shows love, loyalty, and commitment like matching tattoos. In 2017 Hyland and her BFF took their friendship to the next level when they got matching tattoos. According to Refinery29, the duo decided to get almost-identical dinosaur illustrations right on their butts. Some people may have found the location of the meaningful ink a bit strange, but the friends didn’t let that stop them from showing off their new body art. Welch posted a photo of the two in their bathing suits with the tattoos out. The caption read, “When you and your bestie got that T-Rex Booty Tat.”

There is speculation the Hyland has since had the tattoo removed, according to Allure, however the actor has never confirmed it.

Does Sarah Hyland have any other tattoos?

The famous Modern Family actor has always had a reputation for being very candid and open with her fans, and, as many of her followers already know, Hyland does in fact have other tattoos.

In 2014 Hyland shared a photo of her hummingbird with the caption, “The hummingbird, though it be but little, can travel great distances. It is a carrier of joy and lightness of being. Independent and resilient; the hummingbird lifts negative energy from your life and shows you the perfect combination of playfulness and endurance. Thank you, Dr. Woo, for giving me this little guy to always remind me that (and whisper sweet nothings into my ear).”

A simple arrow on her spine was another one of her first experiences getting tatted, but it didn’t end there. In 2016 Hyland got the words “follow my heartbeat” on her ribcage. Shortly after the actor decided to get a tattoo of a symbol representing a famous line from Robert Frost’s poetry: “The best way out is always through.” It is clear that Hyland definitely has an appreciation for body art.