‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels Sent A Cease & Desist Letter By Pastor Jamal Bryant!!

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has been sent a cease and desist letter from Pastor Jamal Bryant, following a nasty online back and forth between the two.

During the reunion show, Monique alleged that Jamal was cheating on his ex-wife and now-girlfriend, Gizelle Bryant. Monique brought a binder of receipts and shared text messages sent from her by the alleged girlfriend.

The pastor then took to Youtube to address the rumors. He vowed never to feature on the show again. He denied that he and the woman were still dating. Byant also mentioned the rumors surrounding Monique’s alleged affair with a personal trainer and accused her husband of violent outbursts.

The letter accuses Samuels of “maliciously spreading inaccurate and unfounded information,” referencing the cheating allegations and his phone number.

According to TMZ, Monique’s lawyer sent Bryant a letter which reads she “has irrefutable proof of your egregious sexual conduct with a woman you have been seeing for the past eight years, as well as others.”

She’s standing by her receipts.

This could drag on for quite some time.