RHOC: Vicki Gunvalson Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke For Not Spending Time With Her Kids – ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Spoilers

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ spoilers alum Vicki Gunvalson is making it pretty clear that she’s not impressed with her former co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her need to publicly show off her new romance.

Vicki passed on some shade and then some after the mother-of-seven was spotted leaving her kids at home to take a stroll on the beach with an unidentified woman who is assumed to be Braunwyn’s new girlfriend.

“Go home and be with your 7 kids!” Vicki replied underneath an Bravo Instagram fan page of the new couple together.

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Spoilers: Vicki Gunvalson Slams Braunwyn Windham-Burke For Not Spending Time With Her Kids

Of course, it didn’t take very long for RHOC fans and critics to weigh in, with a lot of them agreeing with Vicki’s sentiments.

Many comments on social media included, “We all know that Braunwyn’s priority is Braunwyn. Her kids are important to her when she can talk about their issues to help her storyline,” along with, “She’s a narcissistic, absentee mother and an abuser. Can’t stand the sight of her. There have been countless horrible women on the housewives shows, but Braunwyn wins as the worst by a landslide.”

Another fan put it this way, “Braunwyn is by far the worst housewife EVER. She clearly doesn’t love her children or husband. You brought those kids into this world by your choice. She is not a mother. There is not one thing that is mothering about her. One of the most selfish people I have seen on TV. At least the other housewives show some maternal feelings for their children. I have seen zero from her.”

So far Braunwyn herself has not made any comments about the criticism.

