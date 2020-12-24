‘RHOC’ Star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas Gets Candid About Being ‘Beaten’ by Religious Cult Family

Instagram

In a new episode of ‘The Real Housewives if Orange County, the newly-added cast member reveals that she ‘grew up in complete fear, anxiety, anguish’ in a ‘in a religious f***ing cult.’

–

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” is opening up about her rough childhood. In the Wednesday, December 23 episode of the Bravo reality TV show, the newly-added cast member shared about her background while hiking with co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

“I was raised in a very, very religious situation, where I was told to absolutely not open my mouth, or tell the truth about what was happening, and I have a very, very hard issue with stopping the compartmentalization because I grew up in this horrible situation,” she told Braunwyn. “It’s why I don’t let people get to know me — I throw big parties, but no one really knows me.”

Braunwind responded, “I’ve been to those parties and none of those people are your friends.” To that, Elizabeth said, “I know, and I don’t want to live that way anymore.”

Elizabeth admitted that she needed help, though she didn’t know how to get it. “I’m not going to tell the girls, ‘Oh by the way, I was in a religious f***ing cult growing up that told me to shut my f***ing mouth or I’d be thrown under a bridge,’ ” she explained. “I really can’t talk about this. This is bothering me a lot,” she added while crying.

Elizabeth started to struggle to catch her breath, prompting Braunwyn to help her sit down. “You’re having a panic attack.”

In her confessional, Elizabeth revealed that she “grew up in complete fear, anxiety, anguish.” She went on recalling, “It was very, very hard for me. I was always scared for my life because we were beaten so bad that I thought for sure I was going to die one day of it.”

“My grandmother was the leader of the church and my father was the preacher and my family really wanted me to be a preacher,” she continued. “When I was 8 years old, my grandmother asked me to speak in tongues in front of the church and she says, ‘The Lord needs to speak through Elizabeth.’ And I just faked it and they all bought it — in fact, even a member passed out.”

“That was the exact day when I realized adults were full of s**t and that I could lie to get my way. I couldn’t stand what [the church] did,” she added.

Meanwhile, Braunwyn shared that she was confused about the whole thing. “I have no idea what she’s talking about,” she claimed in a confessional. “But if I can get her to open up and all these things that she’s been bottling up are going to come out, she’s going to feel so much lighter and she’s going to be able to breathe.”