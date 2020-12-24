RHOBH: Fans Are Calling Out Bravo To Fire Disgraced Housewife Erika Jayne – ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Spoilers

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ spoilers find that fans are demanding disgraced Housewife Erika Jayne be either fired or demoted on the show. This comes after a new court case has put Erika and her husband Tom Girardi in the spotlight along with allegations of a ‘sham’ divorce and cheating. Here’s what you need to know.

According to reports, a high-profile Chicago law firm is accusing the RHOBH star and her husband in a federal lawsuit Wednesday of a scheme to embezzle money from settlements related to the crash of Lion Air Flight 610.

It alleges that Thomas Girardi embezzled the money to keep up the couple’s celebrity status and to “project a public image of obscene wealth at all times, and at whatever the cost.”

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Spoilers: Fans Are Calling Out Bravo To Fire Disgraced Housewife Erika Jayne

However, according to People magazine, source close to the situation say “the reason she divorced Tom is because he was cheating on her with multiple women,” but added that Erika said “she’s known about his infidelity for years” but had “wanted to try and save the marriage” until this point.

If that weren’t enough, when Erika starred in Chicago earlier this year, her husband apparently “left her high and dry and was frolicking around town instead of supporting her and attending her shows,” the insider said they were told, per People.

Of course, it didn’t take long for many of Bravo’s viewers to weigh in on the matter. Many of them commented on the situation with, “I think Bravo needs to fire and/or edit Erika out of the next season due to the seriousness of this situation and the fact that orphans and widows and grieving family members are the victims of this corrupt and phony couple,” along with, “This movement needs to get more traction. It’s not even going to get talked about on the show, there’s no reason to keep this dead heavy weight. She’s ruining an excellent show with her thieving, duplicitous ways.”

Another fan pointed this out: “Bravo fired Bret and Max for racially insensitive comments made 10 years before they were even on the show, when they were teenagers. Erika’s alleged shenanigans are a thousand times worse than their transgressions. It will be interesting to see what happens. I don’t know how she can film confessionals or the reunion.”

So far Bravo has not made any comments about the matter. We will update you with all of the latest details as they come in.

