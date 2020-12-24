Release Date, Plot Details, and Everything Else We Know

And the category is… Pose Season 3. Ever since the second season of the hit FX show wrapped, fans have been waiting with bated breath for new episodes. While details are scarce, some information has come up over the past few months. Below, find everything we know about Pose Season 3, including the release window, plot details, and more.

‘Pose’ Season 3 faced delays, but it could finally be coming soon

Usually, Pose — a show following members of the New York City ballroom scene — drops a new season each year. The first one came out in 2018 and the second followed the next year. But because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, production on season three stopped in March, causing a delay in the release of new episodes.

“When production paused, I wasn’t shocked — I knew it would happen — but it was a bittersweet moment for me,” Indya Moore, who stars on the show Angel Evangelista, told Variety earlier in 2020. “On the one hand, if anyone had gotten sick, it surely would have spread fast. On the other hand, most folks working on a production are living paycheck to paycheck. So I was worried about how they are going to survive.”

Fortunately, Variety reported that production resumed in October, suggesting new episodes could come as early as 2021.

What will ‘Pose’ Season 3 be about?

Plot details for Pose Season 3 are still limited, but show co-creator Steven Canals told TV guide that it will move a few years ahead to 1994.

Thematically it’s much of the same — our heroes navigating New York and this time it’s New York of 1994. One big thing is Blanca finds love. A large part of Blanca’s arc for the season is the push and pull of being both a partner and a mom. How do you balance all these multiple roles? Blanca has always been so devoted and focused on her children…She’s finally focusing on her herself and going for her goals in a way we’re really never seen for her. We’ll be exploring the ripple effects [of that choice]. How does that then impact her children? Steven Canals on what to expect from ‘Pose’ Season 3

Canals also said the show will look different due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Things like kissing — we will likely forgo those moments,” he added in an interview with Variety. “The place on our show where the biggest impact will be felt will be the ball scenes. Those scenes have 125 to 150 background actors. That’s tricky because that’s such an important and critical part of our show and the narrative. We’re just, only now, having conversations of ‘Is there a world where we forgo these things?’”

For now, it seems like production is taking it day by day and figuring things out as they go.

In the meantime, here’s how to watch ‘Pose’

As we await new episodes, feel free to look back at old episodes of the show. At the time of writing, Pose Season 1 and 2 can be found on Netflix and Prime Video.

