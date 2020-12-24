Red Sox sign free agent pitcher Matt Andriese

The Red Sox announced on Wednesday they have signed righthanded pitcher Matt Andriese to a one-year contract for the 2021 season and hold a club option for 2022.

Andriese, 31, has played six major league seasons and has a career ERA of 4.57 with a 1.30 WHIP. He has a career average of 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Andriese made his MLB debut with the Rays in 2015 and spent four seasons in Tampa before being traded to the Diamondbacks in July of 2018. He was traded to the Angels in January of 2020 and pitched in 16 games for the Angels this season, including one start vs. the Astros in which he lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed four runs on four hits.