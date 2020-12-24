Realme X7 Pro listed on Relame India support page, expected to launch soon – Mobiles News

NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker Realme has already confirmed that it will launch the all-new Relame X7 series of smartphones next year in India. The company CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme X7 series of smartphones will launch in India next year. The smartphone was spotted in the support section of the Realme India website. The Realme website mentions the name of Realme X7 Pro, which hints that the handset will soon launch in India.

Apart from the name, the support page does not offer any other detail about the upcoming smartphone.



Realme X7 Pro 5G specifications



The Realme X7 Pro 5G comes with a 6.55-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The display offers 1200 nits brightness and is protected with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The dual-SIM smartphone sports a quad-rear camera setup with 64MP main sensor with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, 8MP 119° Ultra Wide Lens with f/2.25 aperture, 2MP retro portrait lens and 2MP 4cm macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, you will find a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. The device packs 8GB of RAM and comes in two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB. Realme X7 Pro 5G runs Android 10 operating system topped with the company’s own Realme UI.

The smartphone comes equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers super liner stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. Measuring 160.8×75.1×8.5mm, the smartphone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 65W ultra-fast flash charging support.

