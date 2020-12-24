Rajon Rondo’s GF Punches Woman In Parking Lot !!

Rajon Rondo and his girlfriend were caught on camera involved in a parking lot altercation — and his girlfriend can be seen punching a woman in the face — twice.

The alleged victim, Toktam Jorshari, is now suing both Rondo and his girlfriend for assault and battery, infliction of emotional distress, and conspiracy.

She wants $1 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit, the NBA player and his girlfriend became angered after seeing how closely Jorshari parked to his $300,000 Rolls-Royce.

After a verbal exchange, Rondo is seen holding back his girlfriend and pushing Jorshari with his arm. He eventually let’s his girlfriend go and she punches the woman twice. The victim does not fight back.

“Mr. Rondo tried to prevent them from any further interaction, which was awkward due to (a) his thumb being broken, and (b) the plaintiff not wearing a mask,” Rondo’s attorney, Mark D. Baute said in a statement.