Quavo Gets Saweetie Squealing in Delights Over His Extravagant Christmas Gift

WENN/Instar

Embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season, the Migos member surprises his rapper girlfriend with a brand new white Bentley, and captures the moment on Instagram Live.

Christmas has come early for rapper Saweetie after receiving the keys to a brand new Bentley from her hip-hop star boyfriend Quavo.

The Migos member surprised his lady with the luxury vehicle in white, and her reaction was caught on camera, and shared on his Instagram Story timeline on Tuesday, December 22.

In the video footage, the “Tap In” hitmaker can be seen screaming in delight and hugging her flashy new car, which was adorned with a giant red bow. At some point, she can be heard saying, “My heart is beating so fast.” She also gushed, “This is the best- oh, oh my god.”

After checking out the customized interior of her new car, Saweetie thanked her boyfriend for the present. In return, the “Ice Tray” rapper kissed the side of her head and said, “Merry Christmas baby, I love you.”

Saweetie showered Quavo with praises after getting new Bentley for Christmas.

Hours later, Saweetie turned to Twitter to once again express her appreciation over her boyfriend’s fancy gift. She tweeted, “Quavious Marshall the f**kin GOAT !!! I love you baby !!!!!!!!” She also shared several pictures of the car on Instagram with a caption that read, “new toy imma call her BIG B. thank u baby @quavohuncho.”

The Bentley wasn’t the only new luxury gift Saweetie received in time for the holidays – she also treated herself to her own private jet.

“I got my first motherf**king jet, I’m hella happy, this s**t hella motherf**king big, I know that’s motherf**king right (sic),” she boasted in a clip filmed on an airport’s tarmac as she showed off her new plane.