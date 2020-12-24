Home Technology Profile of Brandlive, a live video platform that became the crown jewel...

Profile of Brandlive, a live video platform that became the crown jewel of Joe Biden's digital strategy, powering 230 campaigns and securing $30M in donations (KC Ifeanyi/Fast Company)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
6


KC Ifeanyi / Fast Company:

Profile of Brandlive, a live video platform that became the crown jewel of Joe Biden’s digital strategy, powering 230 campaigns and securing $30M in donations  —  As the COVID-19 pandemic forced live event organizers to rethink their strategies this year, there was particular attention …

RELATED ARTICLES

©