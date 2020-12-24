Post Malone Loves ‘The Christmas Song’ but Hates Chestnuts

From “Jingle Bells” to “Silver Bells and moms kissing Santa Claus and grandmas getting run over by reindeer, Christmas songs have created an iconography that’s both nostalgic and obscure. Many of these songs, and the traditions they follow, have more to do with the art that inspired them than family traditions. Post Malone recently showed this during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Who is Post Malone?

Post Malone, as seen with Jimmy Kimmel in 2016, let everyone know how he feels about Christmas music and traditions | Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Post Malone broke into the music world in 2016 when he released his first mixtape, according to AllMusic. Though his album was marketed as hip-hop, fans immediately noticed his music defied genre in new and unique ways. His first record, Stoney, featured rappers such as Quavo and Kehlani, but it also included Justin Bieber. This made Post Malone a novelty act. However, this was just the beginning.

In 2019, the artist released the follow-up Beerbongs & Bentleys. It helped elevate Post Malone from the novelty he was to a bona fide superstar. The record nabbed a nomination for an Album of the Year Grammy and featured production from a wide array of industry giants. But perhaps his most significant break came with Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse. The soundtrack featured his song “Sunflower” with Swae Lee.

By the time he released his third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone had ascended to hip-hop royalty. But with features like Ozzy Osbourne on the record, Malone’s genre-defying style became unique. He’s still making his mark on the music industry. And he recently stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to spread a little holiday cheer.

What is his favorite Christmas song?

Host Jimmy Kimmel asked the rapper/singer about his favorite Christmas song of all time. In response, Post Malone mentioned a beloved classic.

“That’s rough,” he told Kimmel. “What’s the one where they talk about chestnuts?”

Kimmel replied, “Roasting on an open fire,” a lyric from the classic “The Christmas Song.” The tune debuted in 1946. Nat King Cole first sang it, and that version remains a standard today, NPR reports. Famed jazz musician and singer Mel Tormé penned the song, which has become a Christmas standard.

Since then, artists ranging from the Carpenters to Lauren Daigle and Michael Buble have tried their hand at the song, according to Spinditty. The quaint lyrics paint a perfect Christmas morning, with snow, seasonal scents, and family bonds. But just because Post Malone likes the song doesn’t mean he’s trying to live its lyrics.

During the interview with Kimmel, Malone dropped a Christmas bombshell. Despite his love for the song, he’s not one to roast chestnuts on an open fire.

Art (not) imitating life

When Jimmy Kimmel asked if he’s ever eaten a chestnut, the rapper stated he had but was mostly disappointed.

“I have had a chestnut, and to be honest, I think they taste terrible … I think it was out of a bag,” Post Malone said. “I think it would be different over an open fire.”

The rapper then joked that maybe he would write a modern-day version replacing chestnuts with Kit Kat bars, a chocolate candy to which Kimmel compared the legendary Christmas nut. Malone seemed entertained.

However, there’s a moral to this amusing interview. Christmas iconography is so ingrained in our heads that sometimes we don’t stop to think about its original meaning. Chestnuts roasting on an open fire might’ve been all the rage a century ago, but traditions change. And, like Post Malone, most people might not relate to the lyrics, but the power of a Christmas classic supersedes all.