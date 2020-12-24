Post-Brexit Trade Deal: 5 Takeaways

Britain and the European Union struck a trade deal on Thursday, setting the terms of their commercial relations after Britain completes its hard-fought split from the European Union on Dec. 31.

British lawmakers had haggled for years over the divorce, known as Brexit. Britain formally left the European Union on Jan. 31, closing the book on nearly half a century of close ties with Europe, but it continued to follow the bloc’s rules during a transition period intended to give the two sides to negotiate the trade deal struck this week.

Here are the basic terms of that deal.