Police catch man breaching home quarantine at McDonald’s

The officers told the Woree man they take coronavirus in Queensland “very seriously”.

“I understand you weren’t aware you had close contact with someone but once you’re given a direction to stay home it is very clear that you are not to leave your address unless for medical treatment, medical services or an emergency situation,” an officer told the man.

“Coming to McDonald’s is definitely not one of those.”

The man has now been placed in government accommodation and will be forced to cover the cost himself.

Queensland Police have issued the video as warning to others currently in home quarantine across the state.

Anyone who was in the Northern Beaches before 1am on 19 December or Greater Sydney before 1am on 21 December is required to get tested and quarantine in their home or accommodation until they get a negative result.