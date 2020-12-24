Photos: Anushka Sharma snapped visiting a clinic

Anushka Sharma is all set to enter the last month of her pregnancy. The actress and ace cricketer Virat Kohli are expecting their first child and not just them but their millions of fans are also equally excited about it. Virat is all set to be by his lady love’s side next month as he is currently busy wrapping up his professional commitments, while mommy-to-be Anushka is spotted out and about the city these days visiting clinics for regular check-ups.



Today too, we snapped Anushka as she arrived for a regular check-up in the city. Dressed in a below-the-knee ash grey sleeveless dress, the actress happily waved out to the paparazzi waiting to catch a glimpse of her flaunting her baby bump. Scroll through for pictures.