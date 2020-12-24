Pete Davidson Calls Cazzie David’s Essay Detailing Their Breakup ‘Really Funny Book’

WENN/Instagram/FayesVision

In ‘No One Asked For This’, the daughter of Larry David admits to have suffered a panic attack upon realizing the ‘Saturday Night Live’ regular had moved on with Ariana Grande just days after their split.

–

Pete Davidson proves that exes could be supportive of one another. A little over one month after Cazzie David‘s “No One Asked For This” hit the shelves, the “Saturday Night Live” regular broke his silence over her book of essays that features a piece in which she offered details about their 2018 breakup.

During an interview with Insider, the 27-year-old funnyman claimed to be “really happy” for his ex-girlfriend. “It did well, and, you know, we’re cool. I wish her nothing but the best,” he went on to offer assurance over their current friendship, before adding, “I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart.”

Cazzie went candid about her painful breakup with Pete in her book’s entry called “Erase Me”. She began by dishing that she was the one who initially dumped the comedian. They reunited days later after she realized she made a mistake, only to have him calling off their two-year relationship via text. He went on to go public with Ariana Grande just days afterwards.

On how she took his moving on, the daughter of Larry David recalled suffering a panic attack during a trip to her sister’s graduation with her father. “I shook uncontrollably in his arms for the entire flight,” she spilled. Still, in the acknowledgments of the book, she thanked Pete “for being encouraging when you did not have to be. Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

Pete and Cazzie began dating in May 2016. Before officially calling it quits in 2018, the two were in an on-and-off romance for two years. During their relationship, he told Entertainment Tonight, “She’s the most beautiful girl in the world. Look how lucky I am. She’s so smart. She is a very, very wonderful lady.”

Despite their messy breakup in 2018, the former couple remained friends. In February 2020, Pete sat down for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, and he described Cazzie as “f***ing hilarious.” He added, “She’s another one of the funniest people I’ve met. She’ll have a show in a couple of years for sure.”