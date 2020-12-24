With the last part of this year’s The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion coming to an end, it looks like the season-long war between Canadiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels could be coming to a head….at least on-screen. In a recent podcast, it is its very. clear that there is no love lost between the two former friends, as Dillard Bassett reaffirms her decision to want Samuels to get jail time after their fight at the winery.

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels | Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Candiace Dillard Bassett was for Monique Samuels getting jail time after their winery fight

At Wendy Osefo’s party for her daughter, Dillard Bassett revealed to fellow cast members that she was pressing charges and wants Samuels prosecuted to the fullest extent…even if that means jail time.

The rest of the group, even those who sided by Dillard Bassett over Samuels overall, did not support Dillard Bassett’s wish to put Samuels behind bars.

RELATED: ‘RHOP:’ Gizelle Bryant Says Candiace Dillard Was ‘Absolutely Not Wrong’ in Her Fight With Monique Samuels

Candiace Dillard Bassett still stands by her decision of trying to send Monique Samuels to jail

In an interview with the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Dillard Bassett retained her viewpoint that Samuels should have been prosecuted. She also stated that it was not about the money for her.

The reality star explained, “I never wanted her money, it was very clear that I wanted her to go to jail, and people crucified me for that [like] ‘how dare you want a black woman to go to jail and be away from her children?’ What in the gaslighting is going on? Like, was she thinking about her children and her family when she was physically attacking me?”

In addition to slamming Samuels, Dillard Bassett also targeted The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams, who has also spoken out in defense of her friend Samuels. Dillard Bassett said that Williams has “proven [to be] someone we don’t expect much from in the frame of common sense, I don’t expect her to question what she’s being told by a clear liar. Common sense would tell you to vet certain things and not be so vehemently loud and wrong — that’s the bed she’s chosen to lay in and that’s what they do in Stupidville.”

She also had something to say about Williams’ advocacy in the Black Lives Matter movement and that how that doesn’t line up with supporting her friend. “You would think she’d have more empathy and judiciousness in the way she speaks, and she just doesn’t — you look and sound stupid,” said Dillard Bassett.

The third and final part of The Real Housewives of Potomac finale airs Sunday night on Bravo.