Pederson praises Wentz for handling benching like a ‘pro’

Despite reports that Carson Wentz wants out of Philadelphia if he is forced to be the backup, Eagles coach Doug Pederson says that Wentz has been nothing but professional since losing the starting job to rookie Jalen Hurts.

“[Wetz has] been a pro about it, and he’s been very talkative in the meetings, asking the questions just like he had before, and you see him talking to Jalen during the week and during games,” Pederson said. “It’s something that I really appreciate about Carson is how he’s handled this. He doesn’t want to be a distraction to the team.”

Wentz began the season as the starter but was benched in favor of Hurts, who has started the last two games, including leading the Eagles to an upset win over the New Orleans Saints. There have been rumors that Wentz is unhappy with taking on a backup role and that if Hurts is the starting quarterback moving forward, he may want to play elsewhere.

Trading Wentz is harder than it sounds. His contract makes him a difficult asset to trade, which may force the Eagles to hold on to him, making him one of the most expensive backups in NFL history. Hurts is set to be the starter for the rest of the season. He has brought a spark back to the lifeless Philadelphia offense with his exciting style of play.

The Eagles will need Hurts to play well against the Cowboys this week in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. Otherwise, they may start preparing for a messy, complicated offseason that could mark the end of Pederson’s time in Philadelphia.