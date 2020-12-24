Patriots QBs coach Jedd Fisch hired as head coach at Arizona

Arizona fired Kevin Sumlin earlier this month following the team’s 12th consecutive loss under the former head coach, and the Wildcats have already found a replacement.

New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch has been hired as the next head coach at Arizona, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Field Yates.

Fisch, 44, has been an assistant coach for several NFL and college teams. He also has experience in the Pac-12, as he was the offensive coordinator for UCLA in 2017 and served as their interim head coach for two games. Fisch worked a as a senior offensive assistant for two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Patriots in 2020.

Fisch was considered a finalist for another college head-coaching job two years ago but ultimately was passed over.

Arizona went 9-20 with no bowl appearances under Sumlin, so Fisch will have his work cut out for him.