Olivia Wilde Fired Shia LaBeouf From Don’t Worry Darling

The day after the lawsuit was filed, Olivia shared a screencap of a New York Times article that published details of the lawsuit on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Love, respect, and support, FKA twigs.”

In that same NYT article, another one of LaBeouf’s former girlfriends, Karolyn Pho, alleged that he had abused her, too. Following the publication of these accusations, the singer Sia also came forward with her own claims against LaBeouf, describing how he allegedly “conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single.”

LaBeouf has not responded to Sia’s allegations, but he did email a statement to The New York Times in which he said that many of FKA twigs’ and Pho’s allegations are “not true.”

In his statement to the publication, LaBeouf wrote, “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”