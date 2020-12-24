Ohio Cop SHOOTS Black Man In His OWN HOUSE!! (How Is This NOT Murder?)

A Columbus, Ohio cop shot and killed an African-American man in his own garage – the cop killed the man in cold blood in just 10 seconds.

HERE IS THE VIDEOS – TRIGGER WARNING – GRAPHIC

Cops were responding to a non-emergency call, according to the police. The department claim that someone reported a guy inside a car, turning the ignition on and off.

When officers arrived, they noticed the garage of 47-year-old Andre Maurice Hill was open. and Hill came out.

ATLANTA HOUSEWIFE Porsha Williams TALKS ABOUT Black Lives Matter

In the video, you don’t hear the first 60 seconds of audio – where the alleged mureder took place – because the cop’s bodycam wasn’t turned on.

The cops shined their flashlights on Hill, who turned around and held his cellphone high in the air, almost to say he was not armed. They shot Hill, then ordered him to roll over on his stomach.

He was unable to do anything but moan because he had been fatally shot. He died a short time later.

HERE IS THE VIDEOS – TRIGGER WARNING – GRAPHIC