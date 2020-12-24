NFL Week 16: Picks and preview

There will not be an 0-16 team. The Jets stunned the Rams in one of the biggest point-spread upsets in NFL history. Not that their fans are happy about it, nor should they be. Now the Jaguars have the inside track in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, and they’re playing “better” in that way right now, having just been throttled by the Ravens, 40-14. Week 15’s only matchup between winning teams, the Chiefs and the Saints, lived up to the billing, though New Orleans had to rally late to make it that way, and otherwise, the week was defined by would-be contenders handling their business, albeit not always in the prettiest fashion. Week 16 features a showdown between AFC contenders when Indianapolis travels to reeling Pittsburgh, plus a battle for NFC West supremacy between the Rams and Seahawks, as well as a marquee Sunday night affair between the Titans and Packers. Also, the NFC East picture might become clearer, or every team might lose. Hard to say, really.

Point spreads are from BetOnline.ag and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 9-4-3 Season: 112-107-5