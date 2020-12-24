Netflix’s ‘History Of Swear Words’ With Nicolas Cage Is A New 6 Part Series Coming 2021

Netflix’s ‘History of Swear Words’ is a new six-part series coming next year that explores the origin, history, pop-culture usage, science, and cultural impact of swear words. Get ready to hear some cussing on your television, because it was also be hosted by Nicolas Cage, and he’ll be joined by a variety of celebs to discuss the words.

It is an interesting concept because after all, words are just words. So it’ll be neat to go back and find out how these certain words became taboo and why society doesn’t like people saying them. Take a look at the official trailer below that was uploaded with the following description,

“Nicolas Cage hosts this proudly profane series that explores the history and impact of some of the most notorious bad words in the English language. Join Nicolas Cage for an education in expletives. This six-part comedy series explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. History of Swear Words premieres January 5, 2021, on Netflix.”

Viewers commented on the video, mostly in anticipation of Nicolas Cage hosting it, “Me: watches the first 8 seconds of the trailer “Alright I’m sold, I don’t need to watch the rest“, “Whoever chose Nic Cage deserves a promotion.”, “Perfect document doesn’t exist Netflix and Nicolas Cage“, “Whoever came up with this documentary idea, you are a certified genius.” and “I’m Nicolas Cage, let’s get fu**ed” and with that I’m sold.“

What’d you think of the trailer and are you someone who swears more than you’d like, or do you not care? I’m a habitual curser, and while I think it is annoying sometimes, I could care less what people think of the words.

Netflix’s ‘History of Swear Words’ releases on January 5, 2021.

