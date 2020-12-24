Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ season three is right away the corner! The highly anticipated release has been moved up from its original January 8th release to now January 1st! The announcement was made today in a new video upload starring Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) himself changing the date on Netflix.

In the video, we see Johnny sitting at a table on a laptop and tell himself that January 8th is too long as he changes it. A funny little addition he also made was the description of season three. Take a look at the trailer below that was uploaded with the following description and see if you can spot the change!

“I heard you all whining about Season 3 taking forever. So I called the pawn shop and the guy walked me through this Netflix thing. Dude knows his stuff. Now you get it a week early. See you on New Year’s, nerds.” – Johnny Lawrence 🐍”

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ Gets A Release Date! – Start Off 2021 The Right Way

Did you catch it? “Johnny Lawrence wins at life and gets all the hot babes and Daniel loses everything. It’s the feel good story of the year. Zebra rocks!”

I don’t know how we all feel about that description, though after the first two seasons maybe we want Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) to lose? Johnny has quickly changed into the anti-hero and fans tune in to every episode for him now. “Oh, how the turntables…”

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ season three will release on January 1st and we couldn’t be more excited! Thank you for the early Christmas present today Netflix, and we can’t wait to open it.

What are you most looking forward to in season three? Daniel going to Japan, Johnny and Daniel teaming up against Creese, or watching Miguel Diaz be magically cured by Johnny again? There’s so much to look forward to!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to watching this? Let us know in the comments below.

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships featuring films across a wide variety of genres and languages. For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.