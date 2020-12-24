Netflix Releasing ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Ahead of Schedule

Netflix is gifting fans with more Cobra Kai news. With multiple streaming platforms planning to drop content early in the wake of the pandemic, it may not come as a surprise that last minute changes are still happening. In the spirit of giving viewers more to binge on this season, Netflix is rolling out Cobra Kai Season 3 ahead of schedule.

Cobra Kai | Guy D’Alema/Netflix

Fans celebrate early drop of ‘Cobra Kai’ 3

An all-points broadcast struck social media on Dec. 24 notifying Netflix users — and perhaps pirates too — that Cobra Kai Season 3 has been pushed up.

Now, fans can get ready to see what’s happening with Miguel, Robby, Johnny, and Daniel sooner than expected, as the series will arrive on Netflix on Jan. 1. That means everyone can step back into the dojo one week earlier that originally planned.

The show’s official social media accounts spread the word, with the Cobra Kai Instagram page sharing the following message that must be read in Johnny’s voice: “QUIET! I heard you all talking about season 3 taking forever. So I called the pawn shop and the guy walked me through this Netflix thing. Dude knows his stuff. Now you get it a week early. See you January 1st, nerds.”

Ralph Macchio also tweeted out the announcement with holiday tidings. There’s a mini celebration happening on Twitter and Instagram with some fans saying they’re going to re-watch seasons 1 and 2.

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Trailer Reveals Return of Kumiko and Chozen

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 will travel to Japan

The show has done a masterful job at embracing and incorporating elements from the original Karate Kid franchise into the new series. With that in mind, this latest installment will take Daniel back to Okinawa, the home of his late sensei, Mr. Miyagi.

Macchio spoke about the return to the past during 2019’s Comic-Con, and he said that part of season 3’s story will dive into the origins of his teacher’s karate style. There will be some connecting with Miyagi’s roots as well as reconnecting with old faces.

Netflix’s official trailer revealed the emergence of two characters from The Karate Kid II film — Kumiko and Chozen — and showed Danny LaRusso interacting with both. Does Chozen still harbor a grudge? It’s been 30 years since anyone’s seen these characters and anything is possible.

What else to expect in Season 3

Miguel is already confirmed to be alive and in recovery, but there are also hints, rumors, and theories that Ali (previously played by Elizabeth Shue) will reappear in the show. Whether she pops up this season or in season 4 is up in the air. That would be a lot for Daniel-san to deal with given that he’s married, he’s going to see Kumiko, and there was a rivalry over Ali back in the day.

However, William Zabka told Esquire that Season 3 is “fireworks” and healing will happen. He stated, “And I think it’s Season One and Two combined on steroids.” That means action with the shared adversary Kreese, drama with Robby, and bridging the divide between the two camps of teen fighters.

Strike it up on Netflix on Jan. 1.