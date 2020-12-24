Mulatto Claps Back At Haters Who Dissed Her ‘Dirty Feet’

Mulatto is speaking out against fans who criticized her dirty feet after she posted a video of her on vacation.

In the video, Mulatto is seen twerking video to Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby hit record “Cry Baby.” The bottoms of her feet are visible and they appear to be a little dirty — but nothing excessive.

That did not stop the trolls.

“Y’all talm bout my feet dirty b*tch I’m drunk running around a mansion in Puerto Rico for my birthday,” she wrote on Twitter. “& im holding onto the table cause nothing about that video was planned the song was just playing & I was dancing.. matter fact it was originally on my close friends. Y’all so fake perfect on this app it’s so annoying.”

MULATTO SPEAKS ON MAKING XXL FRESHMAN CLASS

Mulatto is likely going to keep receiving backlash until she changes her rap moniker. Fans feel the name is offensive– and she has already announced that a name change is currently in the works.