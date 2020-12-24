Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sells To Billionaire Ron Burkle For Cheap!

The Neverland Ranch was once home to much controversy and court cases, however, it now belongs to billionaire Ron Burkle. The 2,700-acre ranch was once home to Michael Jackson and was allegedly where he had molested young boys.

He purchased the ranch way back in 1987 for $19.5 million and immediately converted it into a fantasy land for himself and visitors. It consisted of a zoo, movie theatre, basketball and tennis courts as well as a train going around the property!

However, Burke, one of Jackson’s former business advisors has purchased the estate for 1/5 of what the price was just a few years ago.

After Jackson’s death, the ranch was listed for $100 million, but there were no interested parties. Just last year it had been re-listed for a 1/3 of that at $31 million, however, there were still no offers.

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Sells To Billionaire!

Ron Burke likes to purchase interesting properties and has owned homes by famous architects like Frank Lloyd Wright and John Lautner. This makes another “interesting” purchase to his collection and one that will probably be worth it in the end.

It’s interesting to think about what he may do with it. Some have circulated rumors that he’ll turn it into a museum of sorts while others think the property will continue to sit there without life. If he did convert it into a museum or a tourist attraction, is that a place you would want to visit?

It’s a strange property, and even if nothing happened there as it was alleged, the history and stories behind it make it a bizarre place nonetheless.

Michael Jackson passed back in 2009, and it’s still hard to believe the king of pop isn’t around anymore. Hearing that it’s been 11 years since then is hard to believe. What do you think will happen with the Neverland Ranch and would you ever visit it?

What do you think? Would you visit the Neverland Ranch? Let us know in the comments below.

