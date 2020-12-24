Meghan Markle Admitted She Wanted to Be a Princess Before Marrying Prince Harry

Thanks to the popularity of Disney movies, a lot of young girls have dreamed of becoming a princess at some point. However, not everyone can achieve this goal. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, though, is one of the few women in the world who did end up marrying a prince. And not many people are aware that she did admit to wanting to be a princess before joining the royal family.

Meghan Markle | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Meghan Markle was an actor before joining the royal family

For much of her adult life, Meghan was an actor in Hollywood. She grew up in Southern California and had a father who worked on the set of television shows, which made her want to pursue acting.

Meghan started out having small roles on TV shows like General Hospital, CSI: NY, and 90210. She also appeared on Deal or No Deal as a briefcase model for 34 episodes.

In 2011, she landed the role as Rachel Zane on Suits. Rachel was one of the main characters on the series, which allowed Meghan to be a part of Suits for seven seasons. When she married Harry in 2018, Meghan left Suits to focus more on her royal work.

Meghan Markle once admitted that she wanted to be a princess

RELATED: Fans Think 1 Aspect of Meghan Markle’s Wedding Should Have Been a Huge ‘Red Flag’ to the Royal Family

In 2014, about two years before she met Prince Harry, Meghan admitted on her blog, The Tig, that she wanted to be a princess. The blog post in question was an interview with with Princess Alia Al-Senussi, a descendant of Libyan royalty.

Meghan wrote, according to The Sun, “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power. For those of you unfamiliar with the ’80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man, and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength.”

She also mentioned Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, adding, “We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here. Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Meghan Markle is proving herself to be an unconventional princess

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Living Like Princess Diana Did During Her Final Years

She-Ra is not what most people think of when they hear the word “princess,” and Meghan is proving herself to be unconventional as well.

In early 2020, just after being in the royal family for a year and a half, Meghan decided to step down as senior royals alongside Harry. The couple still retains their “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” titles, but they are no longer styled with “His/Her Royal Highness.”

They subsequently moved to Montecito, California, and began setting up a more private life for themselves and their son, Archie. Meghan and Harry continue to do charity work as many royals do, but they are dipping their toes into Hollywood as well. They signed a deal with Netflix and Spotify to produce shows, movies, and a podcast. This is helping the couple become more financially independent from the rest of the royal family.