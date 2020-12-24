‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Bennett Kirschner Has Something Big To Celebrate – MAFS

‘Married at First Sight’ spoilers find that if you watched in New Orleans, you probably remember Bennett Kirschner. He has a big personality and is very quirky.

He lives in New Orleans and there he focuses on his creative pursuits. He loves music and theatre and when he appeared on Married at First Sight, he met someone as equally as quirky as he is, Amelia Fatsi.

‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Bennett Shares on Social Media

There have been a few successful couples on Married at First Sight and Bennett and Amelia are one of them. The matchmakers put these two together based on questionnaires and they really did hit it off well.

Bennett took to social media to show his fans that he was celebrating his birthday. He posted the pictures of the ways that he celebrated his very special day.

‘Married at First Sight’ Spoilers: Bennett Kirschner Celebrates

Bennett has done some great things since we last saw him on the show and he is always excited to share them with his fans. He began a new job in New Orleans and is working as an energy consultant for Sigora Solar.

They put solar panels on homes and he made this big announcement on social media. He was wearing a sun costume on his post and his fans loved it. Bennett really has a great way of showing just how fun his life really is.

In the most recent photo, he and Amelia are smiling and looking happier than ever. He is so happy about his new job and he was very happy to celebrate his birthday. The couple has relocated to Virginia so that Amelia can continue with her residency program as a doctor.

The living situation was a big question when they were on the show. It seems that these two saw eye to eye on where they would live and what they would do with their lives.

Bennett and Amelia seem to really be making things work. They have told their fans that it has been tough to be on a reality show, but they are happy that they got matched and they love their life together.

It was so great to see them spending Bennett’s birthday together and we are happy that he has had yet another trip around the sun!

You can keep up with this quirky duo on their social media accounts. Bennett seems to post more than Amelia, but she is swamped with her residency program right now.

