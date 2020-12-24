Macron out of quarantine after showing no COVID-19 symptoms

French President Emmanuel Macron “no longer presents symptoms of COVID-19 ” and can now end his quarantine, his office said in a statement on Thursday.

The French leader tested positive for COVID-19 seven days ago and was in self-isolation in La Lanterne, an official residence in Versailles.

Macron continued working during his illness, the statement added.

Several leading political figures at home and abroad, including French Prime Minister Jean Castex, European Council President Charles Michel, or Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also had to self-isolate after coming into contact with Macron.

The news of Macron’s infection sparked controversy, leaving many wondering if the French President had broken his own COVID-19 rule.

But Macron said in a selfie video that his diagnosis was proof that the virus “can really affect everyone because I am very protected; I am very careful; I respect protective measures and distancing.”

“And despite everything, I caught this virus, probably from a moment of neglect, a moment of bad luck, too.”