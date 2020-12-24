Kuroda says BOJ ready to take steps to make stimulus more sustainable By

© . FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda wearing a protective face mask attends a news conference as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Tokyo



TOKYO () – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank is ready to take new steps to make its massive stimulus programme more effective and sustainable in an upcoming review of it policy measures.

“The focus of our examination is not on lowering costs or mitigating the side-effects of our policy,” Kuroda said in a speech at an annual meeting of business lobby Keidanren.

“Instead, we’ll take a forward-looking approach in seeking ways to achieve economic and price stability with more effective monetary easing, while mitigating the side-effects,” he said.