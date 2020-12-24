Kourtney Kardashian Fans Are Obsessed With Her Simple Avocado Smoothie — Here’s How to Make It

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are known for their love of healthy living.

Every member of the family has their own diet and exercise routine, which they have shared with their social media followers — but Kourtney Kardashian is the one who has risen to the forefront of the healthy eating movement.

Kardashian, who shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick, looks better than ever these days, and much of that can be attributed to the meticulous way that she curates her daily routine.

Recently, some fans took to Reddit to rave about one of the lifestyle maven’s simplest recipes, an avocado smoothie that is deceptively simple and incredibly delicious.

Kourtney Kardashian rose to fame on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’

Kourtney Kardashian | Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian is the oldest Kardashian sibling, a woman who spent her formative years well away from the glare of the spotlight. As a teenager and young woman in college, Kardashian worked in clothing boutiques in California, developing the business sense that would later serve her so well.

When Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered in 2007, Kardashian was one of the featured players. Fans quickly grew to recognize her sarcastic sense of humor, her diminutive figure, and her trademark Valley Girl-inflections.

Over the years, Kardashian has gone through her share of troubles. Her on-again-off-again relationship with Scott Disick led to tensions on the reality show, and eventually, the two broke up following the birth of their third child.

Emerging into a new single life, Kardashian came back better than ever, and ever since, has been raising her children as a single mother.

What diet does Kourtney Kardashian follow?

Although Kourtney Kardashian has been a fan of healthy living since the beginning of her time on the family’s reality show, in recent years, she has really kicked things into high gear.

Kardashian has revealed that she follows a very strict diet, and eats gluten-free and dairy-free, and requires her children to follow those guidelines as well.

In an April 2020 interview with Health magazine, Kardashian admitted that she tends to follow the keto diet. “I love doing a keto diet, though I’m not doing it now. I noticed my body change for the better. I love intermittent fasting. I try to do that all the time. Sometimes if I’ve had a normal day of eating and I’m pretty full, instead of having dinner, I’ll have some bone broth, especially if I’m not feeling well or starting to get sick.”

Fans are obsessed with Kourtney Kardashian’s avocado smoothie

Over the past several years, Kourtney Kardashian has shared some of her favorite healthy recipes with her followers. One of the recipes, for a simple avocado smoothie, has been getting a lot of love online.

Recently, some of her fans took to Reddit to talk about the smoothie. “I started eating Kourtney Kardashian’s avocado smoothie and I can’t stop!” the original poster stated, sharing a picture of the concoction, which has only three ingredients — a whole avocado, one cup of organic coconut milk, and two tablespoons of organic honey. Blended together, the ingredients take on a smooth texture that has a fabulous consistency, and, according to fans, a truly delicious taste.

“It is soooo good! It has a whip cream texture and even sort of taste like whip cream with the avocado as an after taste. I’m in love!” the poster raved. Other fans chimed in about the smoothie, some revealing that they have utilized simple substitutions. “I make avocado smoothie using the avocado itself, lemon juice and milk. Sometimes honey or sugar too,” one fan said.

While the smoothie probably won’t make everyone look like Kourtney Kardashian, the simple and delicious recipe could be a gateway into a healthy lifestyle.