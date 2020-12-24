Korean crypto investment company launches $120 million fund for blockchain projects By Cointelegraph

Korean crypto investment company launches $120 million fund for blockchain projects
Hashed, one of South Korea’s largest crypto asset fund managers, has raised $120 million to fund new blockchain ventures in the so-called “protocol economy.”
The funds were raised via Hashed Ventures Inc., a new entity that will oversee the deployment of the nine-figure investment. The company has yet to disclose its backers, though a spokesman indicated that some of South Korea’s largest IT companies are involved.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.