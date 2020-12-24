Korean crypto investment company launches $120 million fund for blockchain projects By Cointelegraph

Hashed, one of South Korea’s largest crypto asset fund managers, has raised $120 million to fund new blockchain ventures in the so-called “protocol economy.”

The funds were raised via Hashed Ventures Inc., a new entity that will oversee the deployment of the nine-figure investment. The company has yet to disclose its backers, though a spokesman indicated that some of South Korea’s largest IT companies are involved.