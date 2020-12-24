Kirk Cameron Protests California Stay-at-Home Order With Another Maskless Party

Instagram

The Christmas caroling event, which marks the third event that the ‘Growing Pains’ star held in December, takes place in the parking lot of The Oaks Mall with about 100 people in attendance.

Kirk Cameron still refused to follow California Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. Just one week after landing in hot water for hosting a Christmas caroling protest amid the pandemic, the Mike Seaver depicter on hit sitcom “Growing Pains” held another maskless party in further attempt to protest against the mandate.

Making use of Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 22, the 50-year-old shared some photos and videos from the event held at the parking lot of The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California. One of the photos saw him without a mask. He instead sported a fake Santa beard. Dozens of maskless attendees behind him could also be seen not practicing social distancing.

Before the event took place, The Oaks mall officials expressed their condemnation via Instagram. “In regards to the peaceful protest planned for The Oaks this evening, we do not condone this irresponsible – yet constitutionally protected – event. We share your concern and have notified the sheriff’s office. As well, we have reached out to the event planner to ask that they do not use The Oaks as their venue,” its statement read.

The Tuesday protest was the third event Kirk organized this month. Back on December 13, the “Fireproof” star also gathered hundreds of people outside the same shopping mall. A week prior to that, he also shared several pictures on Instagram that showed off many people singing without masks on.

Kirk has been criticized by many for hosting the maskless protests. One in particular was Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Pena who labeled him “unchristian”. The husband of Chelsea Noble, however, remained defiant. On Friday, December 18, he shared a video on Instagram where he responded to the backlash in an interview with Fox News.

“This is the land of the free and the home of the brave, and there are thousands and thousands of people in our community who would rather not suffer in isolation and come out to sing and express their gratitude,” he told host Shannon Bream. “We believe that there is immunity in community, but there is desolation in isolation, and I want to give people hope.”