Kevin Spacey Returns With New Video to Tell His Struggling Fans: ‘You’re Not Alone’

The former ‘House of Cards’ actor has uploaded a new video on Christmas Eve, encouraging his struggling followers to hold on to hope amid the hardships and challenges.

Disgraced movie star Kevin Spacey has offered up another Christmas Eve message to fans, offering up a note of hope for those struggling.

The former “House of Cards” actor, who is currently being sued by two men claiming he committed sexual battery in the 1980s, posted a Christmas-themed video to his YouTube channel on Thursday (24Dec20), titled “1-800 XMAS.”

In the video, Spacey said, “If you’re standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you’re suffering, if you need need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you’re struggling with your identity, if your back’s up against the wall, or if you feel that there’s no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path.”

“At this time during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help, because you are not alone.”





Spacey has been out of the public eye since 2017 when his world fell apart following a series of misconduct and sexual assault allegations. The scandal cost him his role in “House of Cards” and Ridley Scott‘s film “All the Money in the World“.

In a podcast interview during Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year, the actor compared job loss from covid-19 crisis to his downfall due to sex assault allegations. “I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop,” he said.

“I don’t think it will come as a surprise for anyone that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017. My job, my relationships and my standing in my own industry were gone in just a matter of hours.”