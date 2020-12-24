Kartik Aaryan introduces us to a camera-shy helicopter from the sets of Dhamaka

Kartik Aaryan is one actor who gets us laughing on the big screen and continues his infectious charm off-screen too. He has always made us smile and laugh through his social media posts and chat show Koki Poochega even through the most difficult times.



Today the actor shared a video on his social media and his witty choice of words leave us in splits. Kartik Aaryan gave us a tour from the set of Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka, while we see the preps going on for the shoot, we also hear the noise of a helicopter in the background. Kartik tries his best to show us a glimpse of the helicopter but the flying vehicle is in no mood to appear on the video. Kartik captioned the video saying, ‘‘#ArjunPathak on set #Dhamaka. The helicopters are camera shy. ’Hilarious.



In the video, one can see that the shoot location is grand. It’s an open ground and looks like Kartik is going to shoot something intense for this one. That explains the presence of the choppers.

Kartik Aaryan recently released the first look of his character Arjun Pathak from the film and surprised everyone. The intense first look is a never-seen-before avatar of Aaryan on the big screen. Apart from Dhamaka he also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo remake up his sleeve. Today he also launches his debut music video Nachunga Aise directed by Om Raut which will feature his animated avatar. Exciting!