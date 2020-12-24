Justin Langer not surprised at Tim Paine’s place in cricket history

Many in the cricket world were stunned when the record books last week showed Tim Paine had become the second-best wicketkeeper-batsman in Australian Test history behind Adam Gilchrist.

But one man it didn’t blindside was Australia coach Justin Langer.

By the end of the Australia captain’s crucial innings of 73 not out in his side’s first innings of the Adelaide Oval fixture, Paine’s Test batting average had climbed to 33.40.

That means the right-hander now has the second-highest average of Australia wicketkeeper-batsmen with a minimum of 20 Tests beside their name, placing him ahead of Brad Haddin (33.40), Matthew Wade (30.5), Ian Healy (27.39) and Rod Marsh (26.51).

When prompted for his thoughts on the surprising statistic in a press conference, Langer took the opportunity to praise Paine’s all-round game.

Australia captain Tim Paine plays a reverse-sweep in the first Test. (Cricket Australia via Getty Imag)

“I’ve got enormous faith in Tim Paine in every part of his game, whether it’s his wicketkeeping, his captaincy, his batting,” Langer said.

“I’ve said publicly, I’ve said privately for the last year that he’s almost our most important player. He’s an elite wicketkeeper, his leadership on and off the field is incredible and we saw how well he batted in the first innings under pressure in Adelaide. It probably changed the game, actually, along with the run-out of Virat Kohli. He’s a great player, he’s a great leader and I literally love having him in the team.”

Langer backed Paine in January this year to captain Australia until at least the end of the 2021 ICC Test Championship, which will culminate in a final between the two top-ranked teams at Lord’s in June.

And Healy this week said he expected the gloveman to captain until the end of Australia’s 2023 Ashes tour of England, by which point he’ll be 38 and will have played almost 50 Tests.

Paine is yet to make a Test century – his top score is the 92 he compiled against India in Mohali in 2010 – but Langer said that wasn’t an accurate reflection of his value with the blade.

“A lot of people talk about Painey’s batting, but he has made some really important contributions over the last period,” Langer said.

“He had some good partnerships during the Ashes, during the summer last year, so I don’t lose a second of sleep over Painey’s batting – that’s for sure.”

