Josh Martinez Admits He ‘Feels Bad’ About Blowups With CT Tamburello and Devin Walker

Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez got into heated exchanges with CT Tamburello and Devin Walker during The Challenge 36 episode 3. After watching the blowup air, Josh admitted he felt “embarrassed” by how he behaved in the situation on Twitter.

Josh Martinez, CT Tamburello, and Devin Walker returned for ‘The Challenge 36’

The Real World: Paris star CT Tamburello debuted on The Challenge: The Inferno (2004) and made it to the finals four times before winning his ninth season, Rivals II (2013). He went on to compete in another final and won twice more, pocketing $515,000 in total.

After winning Are You the One? Second Chances alongside his perfect match, Devin Walker competed on Rivals III (2016), where he placed third as a rookie. The AYTO star returned three more times but has failed to reach another final.

In 2019, Big Brother 19 champ Josh Martinez first appeared on War of the Worlds. However, he has yet to place in his three-season career. Josh, CT, and Devin all returned for Double Agents.

While CT and Devin ended up on the same side by default, Josh aligned with the other competitors from Big Brother, who started the competition in the majority.

Josh got into a fight with CT Tamburello and Devin Walker

During The Challenge 36 episode 3, BB20 champ Kaycee Clark and CT got into a disagreement over the use of the oven. Feeling protective over his friend, Josh approached CT after the situation and asked what happened.

When the three-time winner tried to shrug it off, Josh claimed CT hurt Kaycee and caused her to cry.

Therefore, the veteran checked on Kaycee and explained he wanted to make sure things were OK because Josh told him she was in tears.

The BB19 champ then claimed he never said Kaycee cried, causing CT to push back. The two began yelling back and forth over the situation until security calmed it down.

Shortly later, Devin started taunting Josh by repeating, “Big Brother sucks,” resulting in the former winner yelling at the AYTO star and attempting to break away from security to charge him.

After they, and a few other cast members, escorted Josh to the other side of the property, he punched the wall several times out of frustration.

Josh admits he ‘feels bad’ about fighting with CT and Devin

Following the episode, Josh admitted he felt “embarrassed” and “bad” about the blowups with CT and Devin. The winner explained he would have difficulty watching the season because he was “in a bad place mentally” while in the house.

Additionally, Josh noted he “let my temper get the best of me” and promised he’s “trying to do better.” The former champ also limited the responses to his tweet, only allowing those he follows or mentioned to reply.

Catching up on tonight’s episode and Im embarrassed and feel bad about the whole thing. To be honest having to relive and watch this szn is going to be hard for me. I was in a bad place mentally and I let my temper get the best of me. I’m not perfect just trying to do better. — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) December 24, 2020

However, several fans quote tweeted the former winner and shared their opinions. One viewer noted they enjoyed watching Josh on Big Brother but didn’t think he’s suited for The Challenge.

Another pointed out that he said the same thing last season after an episode aired showing him getting into a verbal altercation with Chris “Swaggy C” Williams. Other followers don’t believe Josh did anything wrong and shouldn’t have to apologize.

The Challenge 36 airs Wednesdays at 8/7 Central on MTV.