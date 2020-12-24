Jodie Whittaker Ditching Family Christmas Tradition to Avoid Covid-19

WENN

The ‘Doctor Who’ actress has decided to have a low-key celebration for this year’s festive holiday, skipping her family tradition because of the ongoing pandemic.

“Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker won’t be having her usual family Christmas due to her worries over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British actress usually spends Christmas with her parents in West Yorkshire, England or travels to the U.S. to visit the family of her American husband, Christian Contreras.

However, her cautiousness around Covid means she’s not been planning a major celebration with either family or the best friends she calls “lifers.”

“In a normal, non-Covid year,” she tells Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper. “I would alternate between a small family Christmas in the UK, then the next year have a massive American Christmas with my husband’s family. And every year me and my six lifers clear our diaries and have another Christmas together. Obviously, we can’t do that this year.”

Explaining her nerves over the coronavirus, and sticking to restrictions, Jodie adds, “I’m pretty anxious anyway, so it (the pandemic) has skyrocketed my paranoia. That worst-case scenario, that I cause someone ill health, I cause them long Covid… I’m a follower of a rule and I need things to be really clear, otherwise it sends me into an apocalyptic panic attack.”

The likes of Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Robert Pattinson, Sharon Osbourne, Ellen DeGeneres, Uncle Luke, and Dwayne Johnson have tested positive for Covid-19.

While some of those stars were fortunate to have asymptomatic infection or experience mild symptoms and recover after self-isolation, some others were not so lucky.

Nick Cordero died in July after being treated for more than three months in a hospital. Before his death, his leg was amputated due to blood clot.

Just recently, Jeremih spent weeks fighting for his life as he struggled with life-threatening complications before being released from the hospital. “I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that,” he said of his road to recovery.