Jessa Duggar Has a New Sponsorship She Sneakily Slid Into Her Latest YouTube Video

It looks a number of Duggars are finding ways to make more money apart from TLC’s Counting On. Jessa Duggar is still a staple on the show, but she engages with sponsorships and posts about them to YouTube and Instagram for extra cash.

Recently, she posted a video to YouTube showing her followers how she makes homemade soap and cleanser for her home to cut down on her weekly costs — but she also snuck in a plug for her sponsorship at the end of the video. Here’s what she said.

Jessa Duggar posted about her homemade soap and cleaner to YouTube

Jessa’s YouTube channel is full of videos of her three children and an inside look into her life at home. And on Dec. 21, 2020, she posted a video showing off how she makes her own hand soap and household cleaner. The Duggars are all about saving money and making their own products when possible, so this video doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.

“I wanted to make a quick video showing you my favorite, easy DIY all-purpose cleaner that’s nontoxic, very inexpensive to make, and smells amazing,” Jessa started in her video. She then explained that she fills her spray bottles with white distilled vinegar and distilled water, and essential oils can be added for fragrance of choice.

“It literally costs pennies to make a 16-ounce bottle of cleaner,” she added.

As for hand soap, Jessa recommends adding some castile soap to a jar along with water and vitamin E drops. She once again reiterated that you can have foaming hand soap “for pennies” by going this route.

Jessa snuck in a sponsorship toward the end of the video

The Duggar family | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra)

The busy mom explains her go-to method for making various cleansers in just three minutes of her video — but the entire YouTube clip she posted is 10 minutes long. And a large chunk of the footage toward the end of the video shows Jessa talking about her partnership with HelloFresh.

“We just got our HelloFresh box in and we are ready to make dinner,” Jessa told the camera. She then laid out her three choices and allowed Spurgeon to pick one.

“I’m one of those cooks who tends to get stuck in a rut making the same meals over and over and over, we kind of get bored of them,” Jessa added. “So, HelloFresh is fun because, for one, I don’t have to meal plan. Also, all the ingredients and everything, all the thought is done. And so, I just follow the recipe, everything’s in the bag, and it makes it super simple for me to try new recipes.”

The Duggars appear to be making a lot of their money off of ‘Counting On’

Jessa isn’t the only one to go the route of sponsored content. Jill, Joy-Anna, and Anna Duggar (just to name a few) have also had special codes their fans can use on their sponsored products. And Jinger Duggar is known for having the most sponsorships and partners of all.

Since Jinger lives in Los Angeles, she’s had a lot of sponsorship opportunities her sisters in Arkansas haven’t had. But she’s had trouble making it big. From donuts to rugs, various companies have dropped her after hearing she was a Duggar. It seems her family’s ultra-conservative values don’t align with the companies’.

Does Jessa’s partnership with HelloFresh indicate she may be hoping to step away from Counting On and pursue the influencer life? We’ll have to wait and see.

