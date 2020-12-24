Jennifer Lopez Must Have Chocolate Chip Cookies and Milk Before Bed, Says Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is in great shape, but that doesn’t mean she never enjoys a sweet treat now and then. Alex Rodriguez once revealed the Selena actor must have milk and cookies each night before she goes to bed.

Does Jennifer Lopez have rules about her milk and cookies?

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez | Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Niche lmport Co.

This Morning host Phillip Schofield said before he interviewed Lopez she requested that someone have her snack ready, reports Daily Mail. According to him, she wanted a cookie heated to a specific temperature and she had to have cold milk. Schoefield said there was “a commotion” about whether her cookie was the right temperature.

“One thing that J.Lo didn’t mention was her love of milk and cookies,” says Schofield. “More specifically, a cookie warmed to the perfect temperature with a glass of full-fat milk, cold,” added co-host Holly Willoughby.

“So that’s what J.Lo’s team insisted we have for her upon her arrival,” says Schofield. “And there was quite a commotion when they worried that the cookie wasn’t quite the right temperature. So, if you want Jennifer’s real secret to looking fabulous at 50, this is it,” he joked.

Although it’s true that Lopez loves milk and cookies, Willoughby and Schofield might have been joking about the backstage commotion. A Daily Mail source claims a commotion didn’t occur. “It’s blatantly not true. It didn’t happen,” says the source.

Alex Rodriguez says Jennifer Lopez must have milk and cookies before bedtime

During a game show Lopez participated in on The View, she revealed she must have milk and chocolate chip cookies before she goes to bed. In a separate segment, Rodriguez told The View that Lopez also loves chocolate chip ice cream.

Rodriguez also shared Lopez’s love for the snack food when he made an appearance on Shark Tank. “I happen to know a woman that loves cookies, and I mean loves,” said Rodriguez according to Life & Style.

“Jennifer eats a cookie every night before she goes to bed,” he continued. The former baseball star made the revelation after contestants presented their idea for a ketogenic cookie company called Nui. Alex liked the cookie and said he was influenced to make the offer because of Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s relationship timeline

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in 2017 and announced their engagement in 2019. Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres how she and Rodriguez met and started dating.

“I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by, says Lopez. “I saw him walk by and then afterwards I went outside. But for some reason I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi.” She says Rodriguez suggested they go out to dinner. She agreed and they spent time together. “I don’t remember what we had for dinner, but we had a nice dinner,” says Lopez.

When DeGeneres asked Lopez if she spent the night, Lopez said she didn’t. “Mama don’t sleep over on the first date,” she replied. “Oh, good for you, that’s fantastic,” said DeGeneres. “I do.”

