Jennifer Aniston Urges Fans To Give Themselves Some Love This Year

This has definitely been a tough year for everyone. Actress Jennifer Aniston is hoping to spread a little happiness with her latest selfie. In the photo, she wears a bikini top and skirt and kisses her mirror. She reminds her fans to practice some self-love this year.

She captioned the photo, “What a year. Reminder to give yourself a little love… and hang in there🙏🏼😘 Photo by @peggysirota (from the archives)!” Many fans and celebrity friends alike commented and seemed to love the message and the fun photo.

Jennifer Aniston shared a nice reminder for the end of 2020

In another recent post, Jennifer shared several photos of her dog. She simply wrote, “We’re grateful 🙏🏼❤️” The dog is so adorable… hopefully she will share many more photos of her pup soon!

Jennifer and Friends fans have a lot to look forward to in 2021. A Friends reunion has been confirmed. It will air in March 2021 on HBO Max. Jennifer, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow are all set to return. It will not be a new Friends episode but the actors will reunite and reminisce about filming the show.

Will you be watching the Friends reunion next year? It is coming up so fast!