Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.54% By .com

.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:), which rose 6.38% or 34.0 points to trade at 567.0 at the close. Meanwhile, IHI Corp. (T:) added 5.89% or 108.0 points to end at 1943.0 and Inpex Corp. (T:) was up 4.95% or 27.0 points to 573.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hino Motors, Ltd. (T:), which fell 12.37% or 127.0 points to trade at 900.0 at the close. Kuraray Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 4.13% or 46.0 points to end at 1067.0 and Softbank Group Corp. (T:) was down 1.65% or 133.0 points to 7942.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2321 to 1185 and 241 ended unchanged.

Shares in Hitachi Zosen Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 6.38% or 34.0 to 567.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.87.

Crude oil for February delivery was up 0.08% or 0.04 to $48.16 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in March rose 0.14% or 0.07 to hit $51.31 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.14% or 2.55 to trade at $1880.65 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.01% to 103.56, while EUR/JPY rose 0.21% to 126.44.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.26% at 90.108.

